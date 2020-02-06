$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

IRM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

