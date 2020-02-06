$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of A traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. 2,336,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,955. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,461,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

