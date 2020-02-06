$11.99 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will post sales of $11.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.59 million. THL Credit reported sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $54.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.94 million to $54.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.35 million, with estimates ranging from $49.48 million to $51.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

TCRD has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,042. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

