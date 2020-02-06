1,180 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

FXI stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

