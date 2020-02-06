12,434 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,450,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

