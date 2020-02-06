1,543 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.35. 20,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,145. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

