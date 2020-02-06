$17.90 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $62.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $62.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.86 million, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,662,661 shares of company stock worth $58,598,915.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,746,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $17,771,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $16,245,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $9,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $11,601,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

