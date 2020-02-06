187,700 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,503,000. Starbucks comprises 2.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.15. 8,899,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,691. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.