1irstcoin One Day Volume Hits $90,264.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00013041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $50.04 million and approximately $90,264.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00120119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006551 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,172 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.