1st Constitution Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.32. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

