$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 3,671,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.