2,374 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $335.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.76 and its 200 day moving average is $308.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

