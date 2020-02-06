2,664 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 85,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 934,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

