2,738 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,636,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $206.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

