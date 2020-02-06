2,970 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 962,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.