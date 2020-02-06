3M Co (MMM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 on March 12th

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.

3M has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 3M to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

3M stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.35. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

