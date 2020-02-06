$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.34 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. CDW has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

