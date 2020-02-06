$4.50 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $4.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.32 million to $22.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,802,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.28. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,921. The company has a market cap of $168.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.90. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

