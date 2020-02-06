$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $4.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $42.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 302,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.69. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 272,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $56,639,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arvinas by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arvinas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

