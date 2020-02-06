$471.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to report $471.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.63 million and the lowest is $468.30 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $435.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens increased their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,580. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

