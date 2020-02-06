48,014 Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,026,000. Equinix accounts for 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $604.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $385.91 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $587.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.60.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

