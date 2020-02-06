$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 6,071,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

