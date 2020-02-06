$510.37 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $510.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.45 million and the lowest is $506.00 million. Amedisys posted sales of $434.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $57,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $1,719,850. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $186.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.