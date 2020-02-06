$6.97 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to report $6.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.02 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $23.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $23.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 106,205.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 617,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 625,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $64.61.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

