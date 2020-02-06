6,300 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,560 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,061,000 after purchasing an additional 805,662 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,601,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 291,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

