$66.57 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce sales of $66.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.97 million and the highest is $69.17 million. Navigator reported sales of $62.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $244.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.34 million to $247.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $303.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.87 million to $328.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 297,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $667.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.12. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

