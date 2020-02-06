700 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.25 and a 200-day moving average of $293.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

