8,407 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.11. 10,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.84. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $205.37.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

