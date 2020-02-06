8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Up 5.1%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.77, 2,524,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,337,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.58.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 8X8 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

