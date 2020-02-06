9,435 Shares in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

