A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

