ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Hold Rating from BTIG Research

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

