Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ACST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.77 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

