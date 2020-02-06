Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. 528,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,923. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.