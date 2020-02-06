Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Up 3.8%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60, approximately 298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

