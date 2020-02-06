Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) CFO Sells $50,752.80 in Stock

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAC opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16. Actuant Corporation has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,080,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

