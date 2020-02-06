ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $751,302.00 and $10.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,634,195 coins and its circulating supply is 83,492,184 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

