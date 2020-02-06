ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $237.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

