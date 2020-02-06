Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 202.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

