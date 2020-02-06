AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.31.
Shares of AGCO opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. AGCO has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
