AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.31.

Shares of AGCO opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. AGCO has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

