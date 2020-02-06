Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Cut by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,916. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $251.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.39.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.