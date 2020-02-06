Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 564,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,361. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.39. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $250.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.