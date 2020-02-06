Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $251.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,916. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $251.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

