Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,575. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

