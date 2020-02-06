Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 371,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,322 shares during the period. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

