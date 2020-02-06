Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKTS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 14,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,548. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 100.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.