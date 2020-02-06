Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 7.39% of Alio Gold worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

