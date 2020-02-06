ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Market Cap Hits $119,322.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 121% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $119,322.00 and approximately $128,427.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 111.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03005869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00211180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 184,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,269,858 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

