Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. 1,268,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,791. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.