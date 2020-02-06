Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 741,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

